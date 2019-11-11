Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis W. Cobb Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis W. Cobb Sr., 75, of Big Clifty, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown surrounded by his loving family.



Curtis was born and raised in Calhoun. He worked at Gates Rubber Company in Elizabethtown for 38 years. Curtis loved spending time with family, reading, dancing, playing cards and was an avid UK Wildcats fan. He was a "Jack of all trades but master of none."



He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Margaret Taylor Cobb; and two grandsons, Gregory and Shawn Bell.



Survivors include two brothers, Eugene Cobb of Calhoun and Roy Taylor (Alice) Cobb of Owensboro; six children, Curtis Jr. (Marcia) of Horn Lake, Mississippi, Angie (Tommy) Dailey of Hodgenville, Julia (Ernest) Swindle of Lawton, Oklahoma, Anthony (Gina) and Jason, all of Big Clifty, and Jeremy of Lawrenceburg; his ex-wife and companion, Mary Cobb of Sonora; a special lifelong family friend, Josh Marshall (Stephanie) of Cecilia; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.



