Cynthia E. Davis, 72, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include two sons, Kevin Buchanan and Aaron Buchanan; two daughters, Rebecca Reed and Deborah Wiecek; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Services will be private at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

