Cynthia Turner (1962 - 2019)
Service Information
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY
40175
(270)-877-2245
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
Obituary
Cynthia Turner, 57, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Turner; her father, Clarence M. Thompson; and a sister, Charlotte Freeman Vaughan.

Survivors include her mother, Kathryn Virginia Thompson of Radcliff; a brother, Charles Freeman and his wife, Tammy, of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Connie Eads and her husband, Charlie, of Radcliff and Karen Owens and her husband, John, of Brandenburg; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service for Mrs. Turner is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in St. Brigid Cemetery in Vine Grove,

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019
