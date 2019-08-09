Cynthia Turner, 57, of Radcliff, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Turner; her father, Clarence M. Thompson; and a sister, Charlotte Freeman Vaughan.



Survivors include her mother, Kathryn Virginia Thompson of Radcliff; a brother, Charles Freeman and his wife, Tammy, of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Connie Eads and her husband, Charlie, of Radcliff and Karen Owens and her husband, John, of Brandenburg; and a host of family and friends.



A memorial service for Mrs. Turner is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in St. Brigid Cemetery in Vine Grove,



Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



