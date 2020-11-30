Damon Bradley Grubbs, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
He retired from Gates Rubber Company after 38 years of service. He was a member of Nolynn Baptist Church where he was music director for many years, a former delivery man for the LaRue County Herald News and timed horse shows.
Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Daymon Hershell and Elizabeth Reynolds Grubb; a brother, Loren Grubbs; and a grandon, Talon Grubbs.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Roof Grubbs; two daughters, Stacy (Jessie) Smith of Minnesota and Rachel Padgett of Elizabethtown; two sons, Robert Grubbs of Louisville and D.J. (Amy) Grubbs of Texas; a brother, Charlie (Dolly) Grubbs of California; four sisters, Joyce (Jimmie) Lee of Magnolia, Maxine Bowen of Richmond, Rebecca Akers of Lexington and Lou (Gary) Foster of Mount Washington; 10 grandchildren, Derek Schmeling, Alisha, Taylor, Adam and Gaven Bouchard, Kyle, Micah and Madeline Grubbs, Damon and Adrian Padgett; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrie Mae, Stella Rae and River June.
A private family funeral will he held Thursday, Dec. 3, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Chris Nall officiating. Burial follows in Big Springs Cemetery.
Public visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.