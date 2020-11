Damon Bradley Grubbs, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.He retired from Gates Rubber Company after 38 years of service. He was a member of Nolynn Baptist Church where he was music director for many years, a former delivery man for the LaRue County Herald News and timed horse shows.Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Daymon Hershell and Elizabeth Reynolds Grubb; a brother, Loren Grubbs; and a grandon, Talon Grubbs.He is survived by his wife, Darlene Roof Grubbs; two daughters, Stacy (Jessie) Smith of Minnesota and Rachel Padgett of Elizabethtown; two sons, Robert Grubbs of Louisville and D.J. (Amy) Grubbs of Texas; a brother, Charlie (Dolly) Grubbs of California; four sisters, Joyce (Jimmie) Lee of Magnolia, Maxine Bowen of Richmond, Rebecca Akers of Lexington and Lou (Gary) Foster of Mount Washington; 10 grandchildren, Derek Schmeling, Alisha, Taylor, Adam and Gaven Bouchard, Kyle, Micah and Made­line Grubbs, Damon and Adrian Padgett; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrie Mae, Stella Rae and River June.A private family funeral will he held Thursday, Dec. 3, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgen­ville with the Rev. Chris Nall officiating. Burial follows in Big Springs Cemetery.Public visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.