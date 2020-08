Or Copy this URL to Share

Damon Edward Mudd, 71, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include a brother, Randall Lee Mudd; and a sister, Donna Marie Henson.



Cremation was chosen with no services or visitation at this time.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

