Dr. Damon Roe Campbell, DVM, 84, of Eliza­beth­town/Louis­ville passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Damon was born Dec. 12, 1934 in Paint Rock, Texas.



Damon was proceeded in death by his parents, Seth Randall Campbell, Lola Pumphery Campbell; and a brother, Roland Omer Campbell.



Dr. Campbell was a graduate of Texas A&M Uni­versity where he earned his undergraduate degree in 1955 followed by his Doctor of Veterinary in 1959. Damon was a member of the Texas A&M military corps, Ky. National Guard and an instructor at the University of Louisville College of Medicine. Damon was a life long member of the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association and American Veterinary Medial Association. Dr. Campbell visited Indonesia and New Guinea twice on behalf of the Christian Missionary Alliance. Dr. Campbell practiced small animal veterinary medicine operating Blue Cross Animal Hospital since 1968. Dr. Damon Campbell enjoyed watching Aggie football and was a lifelong Aggie fan (Gig'em Aggs, say whoop, whoop whoop).

Damon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Langley Campbell; his child­ren Seth Damon Campbell (Lisa), Alison Brook Thero (Daniel) and Scott Ayers Campbell (Lee, Lukas, Sarah, Chancey); three grandchildren, Brooke Banks, Taylor Campbell and Olivia Thero; and a great-grandchild, Noah Banks.



The funeral is at noon Thursday, Oct. 17, at Pear­son Funeral Home at149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville with burial following in Cave Hill Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.



