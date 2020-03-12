Dana Lynn Smith, 58, of Vine Grove, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Applegate.
Survivors include her husband, Eric Borders; three children, Gracelynn Sky Applegate Borders, Shane Beatty and Teryn Applegate; her mother, Ruth Emily; a brother, Todd Applegate; and a host of family and friends.
A private visitation was Thursday, March 12, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation followed.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020