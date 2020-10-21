Dana Marie Underdonk Bryant, 37, of Prospect, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Dana was born Dec. 11, 1983, in Elizabethtown, to Paul and Carol Underdonk. She graduated from North Hardin High School in 2001 and was a Western Kentucky University alumni, where she was a part of the tennis team. She had a thriving career as the sales manager for WLKY.
Dana was a loving, nurturing and devoted wife and mother. She dedicated a large part of her life to planning events and trips that would create special and lasting memories for her loved ones. She had a large extended family and enjoyed spending time with them, as well as her many friends whom she cherished. Dana was a bright light in this world, an ambitious and high-spirited soul, who embraced life and lived it fully. She will be missed dearly and will live on in the hearts of many.
Dana is survived by her husband, Shawn Bryant; her two children, Kylie and Caleb Bryant; a stepson, Cameron Bryant; her parents, Paul and Carol Underdonk of Radcliff; a sister, Kimberly (Kyle) Littrell of Louisville; a nephew, Knox Littrell; her grandfather, Ronald Yates of Rineyville; her mother-in-law and father in-law, Jimmy and Linda Bryant of Louisville; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy (Stephanie) Bryant and Brandy (Rick) Cruse; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends who loved her.
Services will be private.
Her family asks that condolences be expressed as a donation in Dana's name to one of the following foundations, The Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Childrens Cancer Network.