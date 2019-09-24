Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Ervin Gerber. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Ervin Gerber, 69, born Oct. 12, 1949, in Pontiac, Michigan, went home to heaven Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, passing away peacefully at his home in Glasgow.



He joined his grandmothers, Mary Heiple and Jennifer Gerber, his father, Ervin Miles Gerber, his mother, Betty Jane (Hardin) Gerber, and his two siblings, Kathy Lynn Geil and David Leon Gerber.



After graduating from high school, Daniel completed automotive technician college courses and earned certifications in painting, framing and as an auto technician. Some years later, he opened his own business, Precision * Decision * Collision, focusing on fixing, repairing and painting vehicles. He loved his work and much of it was on classic vehicles, four of which are on exhibit in the Kentucky Corvette Museum.



Daniel came to know the Lord at Stephensburg Baptist Church and very much enjoyed Sunday morning services.



He loved traveling and, after retiring, spent his days bopping around the country from Michigan to Florida and all the places between.



As much as he loved his work and traveling, Daniel was a family man who cherished his children and grandchildren, proudly carrying their pictures in his wallet everywhere he went.



"May we learn to feed our hearts, spirits and souls, as he did and find solace that we'll see each other again."



Daniel was blessed with a large family who loves and will miss him dearly. Those yet to join the heavenly family reunion include his sister, Vicky Lou Kremm (daughter, Ericka Kremm Moore), his five children, Laura Ann Gerber Card (Andrew Card), Shayne Danielle Hellebuyck (R.C. Hellebuyck), Trabille Cobb (Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb), Nik Gerber (Emily Gerber) and Maryjane Gerber.



During his life, he welcomed 10 grandchildren, Thera Thibeault, Brandon Card, Alexandra Brooke Cobb, Zachary Charles Hellebuyck, Ruby Diane Hellebuyck, Zakery Ryan Haycraft, Erin Danielle Cobb, Robert Henry 3rd (Bobby) Cobb, Amayah Rose Gerber and Abigail-Grace Gerber; and three great-grandchildren, Nathan Jase Card, Arabella Claire Wellman and Cardyn Gwin Thibeault.



A remembrance of Daniel's life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows.



Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



The family intends to remain with Daniel while he is completely buried.



Daniel's 70th birthday party and celebration of life follows burial at his daughter, Maryjane Gerber's house in Elizabethtown. Please inquire directly for details.



