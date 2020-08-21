Daniel Eugene Ash, 47, of Buffalo, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his residence.



He was an employee at AGC Automotive in Elizabethtown and an Army veteran. He loved his family, the outdoors and camping. He was a loving grandfather, who always put his family first.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Nina Carol Ferguson Ash.



Survivors include his wife, Tammy Philpott Ash; three sons, Josh (Aeryl) Ash and Cody Ash, all of Magnolia, and Jonah Ash of Buffalo; two sisters, Mary Rose (Steve) Riggs of Hodgenville and Sandy Witzel of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Barry (Anna) Ash of Nashville, Tennessee, and Wade (Brenda) Ash of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Izabella Ash and Tycen Ash.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Marvin Janes officiating. Burial follows in St. Clare Catholic Church Cemetery in Colesburg.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



