Daniel Glenn Bowen, 60, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
He retired from Hardin County Schools and had his own business "Tech III Services". Daniel especially enjoyed riding on his Harley Davidson.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Bowen of Radcliff; a brother, Fred (Sandy) Bowen of Radcliff; two sisters, Donna (Ronald) McCoy of Elizabethtown and Alice (Tim) Arnold of Vine Grove; a sister-in-law, Pat Bowen of Mount Washington; his beloved pets, Remi and Jaid; his mother and father-in-law, Kiyoko Myers and Pat Lechevalier of Radcliff; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 14, 2019