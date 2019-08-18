Daniel N. Cisco, 78, of Radcliff, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Elizabethtown.
Retired Master Sgt. Cisco was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam war where he received a bronze star. He was a member of VFW Post No. 10281 in Vine Grove.
He was preceded in death by one son, Dennis Lee Gerd Cisco; a grandson, Justin Smith; and a granddaughter, Kammryn Michele Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Irmtraud Cisco of Radcliff; two daughters, Sherry Copeck and her husband, Chuck, and Michelle Smith and her husband, Mike; three grandchildren, Nicole, Brittney and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Cisco of Pennsylvania.
Services for Mr. Cisco are at 1 p.m. Thursday at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial with military honors follows in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central-Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2019