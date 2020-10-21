Daniel P. Simon, 75, passed away in the early afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Dan was born May 8, 1945, to the late William Paul Simon and Frankie (York) Corbett in Louisville. Dan was wed to Theresa Kragel on April 22, 1972, and together, they celebrated 48 years of marriage.
A lifelong Kentucky sports fan, Dan enjoyed time spent with family and friends and annual trips to the beaches of South Carolina. A lover of practical jokes, Dan consistently brought smiles to the faces of family and friends with his quick wit.
Dan was preceded in death by his brother, James Simon; and step-father, James H. Corbett.
In addition to his wife, Theresa, Dan is survived by his two children, Carrie (Jaron) Blandford and Meredith (Kirk) Stonecipher; and his two grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson Blandford.
A funeral mass is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary, 601 Hill N Dale Road, Lexington. Mask usage, capacity restrictions, and social distancing will be observed during this event.
In honor of his legacy, Dan's family requests memorial donations be directed to the local chapter of the American Heart Association
, 354 Waller Avenue, Ste. 110, Lexington, KY 40504.
Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington are in charge of Mr. Simon's funeral arrangements.