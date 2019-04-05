Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Joe Miller. View Sign

Danny Joe Miller, 69, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, April 5, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.



He was a member of South Fork Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. Danny was a former truck driver for Pepsi Bottling Company and was the salesman of the year in 1979. He loved his family and always was happy.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Thelma Sallee Miller; and a brother, Donald Miller.



Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer (Blake) Fritsch of Bowling Green; two sisters, Bonnie Miller and Linda Salsman, both of Hodgenville; a brother, Larry (Connie) Miller of Hodgenville; a granddaughter, CoraLeigh Fritsch; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Jonathan Carl officiating. Burial follows in South Fork Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

208 West Water Street

Hodgenville , KY 42748

(270) 358-4151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 6, 2019

