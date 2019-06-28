Danny Neal Sr., 69, of Louisville, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville.
Mr. Neal was a native of Elizabethtown, the son of the late Robert and Doris Neal and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Upon completion of his education, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served for two years. He later enlisted and completed his military career with the U.S. Army, retiring as a sergeant first class. Mr. Neal then entered into civil service with the Naval Ordinance Station in Louisville, at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in the Crane Division, transferring to a security position at Fort Knox, where he retired from civil service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Davon Neal; abrother, James Neal; and two sisters, Virginia Neal and Rebecca Neal.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Tolbert Neal of Louisville; two sons, Derrick Neal and Antwain Leavell, both of Louisville; three daughters, Roneece Coleman, Ronitra Elliott (Samuel) and Ramaia Coleman; a brother, Robert Neal Jr. of Elizabethtown; a sister, Judy Neal of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 29, 2019