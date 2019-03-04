Danny Ray Cunningham, 44, of Glendale, died Friday, March 1, 2019, in Glendale.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Ray Cunningham.
He was a native of Hardin County, attended Central Hardin High School, Class of 1992, and worked for Metalsa.
Survivors include a daughter, Ashleigh Cunningham; his mother and stepfather, Dee and Larry Carter of Smiths Grove; his father, Donnie Cunningham of Louisville; a brother, Trevor (Nikki) Carter of Taylorsville; a sister, Sherry (Gordon) Mckinney of Elizabethtown; and multiple foster siblings, nieces and nephews and friends.
A memorial service is at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Wade Martin Hughes officiating.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019