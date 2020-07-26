1/1
Danny W. Puckett
Danny W. Puckett, 57, of Glendale, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was born in Elizabethtown to Jackie and Bertha Strader Puckett. He was a roofer and member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Floyd and Katherin Strader, and paternal grandparents, Buford and Louvenia Puckett.

He is survived by his parents, Jackie and Bertha Puckett of Glendale; a son, Matt Puckett of Paducah; a daughter, Kristen Ritchie of Bellevue, Washington; two brothers, Stephen Puckett and Ricky Puckett, both of Glendale; and four grandchildren Nichole, Daniel, Molly and Paislee.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
