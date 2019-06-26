Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darcy Lee Barnes. View Sign Service Information Percell & Sons Funeral Home 120 Haycraft Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-6674 Send Flowers Obituary

Darcy Lee Barnes, 64, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Barnes was born in Manhattan, New York, the son of Blonnie Barnes, and raised in Johnston County, North Carolina. Mr. Barnes was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer, trustee and a member of the Brotherhood Choir and Kitchen Committee. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years, having served in Operation Desert Storm and the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze Star Medal. Mr. Barnes also was a member of the VFW.



Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his mother, Blonnie; a sister, Patricia; and beloved grandparents, the Rev. Elijah and Lenora Barnes.



Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Teriscena Watson Barnes; three sons, Kelvin Watson (Heather), Corby Heath (Sheree) and Marcus Barnes (Shari); two daughters, Teeya Barnes and Darcy Barnes; three brothers, Samuel Barnes, Charles Barnes and Mike Barnes; a sister, Elder Mary Ann Walker; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, June 29, at Embry Chapel AME in Elizabethtown with the Rev. William McCann officiating. Burial is at 2 p.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Little Zion Baptist Church in Glendale. Darcy Lee Barnes, 64, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at his residence.Mr. Barnes was born in Manhattan, New York, the son of Blonnie Barnes, and raised in Johnston County, North Carolina. Mr. Barnes was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer, trustee and a member of the Brotherhood Choir and Kitchen Committee. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years, having served in Operation Desert Storm and the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze Star Medal. Mr. Barnes also was a member of the VFW.Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his mother, Blonnie; a sister, Patricia; and beloved grandparents, the Rev. Elijah and Lenora Barnes.Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Teriscena Watson Barnes; three sons, Kelvin Watson (Heather), Corby Heath (Sheree) and Marcus Barnes (Shari); two daughters, Teeya Barnes and Darcy Barnes; three brothers, Samuel Barnes, Charles Barnes and Mike Barnes; a sister, Elder Mary Ann Walker; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.The funeral is at noon Saturday, June 29, at Embry Chapel AME in Elizabethtown with the Rev. William McCann officiating. Burial is at 2 p.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Little Zion Baptist Church in Glendale. Published in The News-Enterprise on June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close