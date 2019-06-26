Darcy Lee Barnes, 64, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Barnes was born in Manhattan, New York, the son of Blonnie Barnes, and raised in Johnston County, North Carolina. Mr. Barnes was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer, trustee and a member of the Brotherhood Choir and Kitchen Committee. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years, having served in Operation Desert Storm and the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze Star Medal. Mr. Barnes also was a member of the VFW.
Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his mother, Blonnie; a sister, Patricia; and beloved grandparents, the Rev. Elijah and Lenora Barnes.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Teriscena Watson Barnes; three sons, Kelvin Watson (Heather), Corby Heath (Sheree) and Marcus Barnes (Shari); two daughters, Teeya Barnes and Darcy Barnes; three brothers, Samuel Barnes, Charles Barnes and Mike Barnes; a sister, Elder Mary Ann Walker; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Saturday, June 29, at Embry Chapel AME in Elizabethtown with the Rev. William McCann officiating. Burial is at 2 p.m. Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Little Zion Baptist Church in Glendale.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 27, 2019