Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Master Sgt Daril Ray Beckwith. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Daril Ray Beckwith, 83, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Grayson County.



He was born in Coffeyville, Oklahoma, in 1935 to Raymond C. and Velva Lena Maria (Shufeldt) Beckwith. Retired Master Sgt. Beckwith spent 29 years in the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam and earning a Bronze Star. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the Morrison Masonic Lodge.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Darin Hodge.



Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Norma J. Beckwith of Vine Grove; three children: Raymond C. (Traci) Beckwith, Debbie (J.R.) Haraway and Stacy Allen Hodge, all of Elizabethtown; a sister, Delphi Newkirk of Kansas; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Daril Ray Beckwith, 83, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Grayson County.He was born in Coffeyville, Oklahoma, in 1935 to Raymond C. and Velva Lena Maria (Shufeldt) Beckwith. Retired Master Sgt. Beckwith spent 29 years in the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam and earning a Bronze Star. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the Morrison Masonic Lodge.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Darin Hodge.Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Norma J. Beckwith of Vine Grove; three children: Raymond C. (Traci) Beckwith, Debbie (J.R.) Haraway and Stacy Allen Hodge, all of Elizabethtown; a sister, Delphi Newkirk of Kansas; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Published in The News-Enterprise on May 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close