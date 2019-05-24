Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Daril Ray Beckwith, 83, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Grayson County.
He was born in Coffeyville, Oklahoma, in 1935 to Raymond C. and Velva Lena Maria (Shufeldt) Beckwith. Retired Master Sgt. Beckwith spent 29 years in the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam and earning a Bronze Star. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the Morrison Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Darin Hodge.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Norma J. Beckwith of Vine Grove; three children: Raymond C. (Traci) Beckwith, Debbie (J.R.) Haraway and Stacy Allen Hodge, all of Elizabethtown; a sister, Delphi Newkirk of Kansas; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, with the Rev. Steve Hill officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 25, 2019