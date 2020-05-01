Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darin Chalmer Deaton. View Sign Service Information Kerr Brothers Funeral Home 3421 Harrodsburg Road Lexington , KY 40513 (859)-223-3140 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Darin Chalmer Deaton, 52, of Lexington, husband of Andra S. Deaton, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence.



A native of Lexington, he was the son Henrietta C. Deaton and the late Elmer Dean Deaton. Mr. Deaton was a document processor for the Kentucky Retirement Systems. He attended the University of Kentucky with a degree in business and office technology and served as an athletic trainer while attending UK. His interests included UK sports, especially football, Nascar and professional golf. He enjoyed studying history. He was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church and was involved with several organizations including the Madison County Civil War Roundtable, Central Kentucky World War II Roundtable and the Filson Historical Society and the University of Kentucky K Club.



Survivors other than his wife and mother include a daughter, Makenna Deaton; three brothers, David Deaton, Stephen (Michelle) Deaton and Scott Deaton; three nieces, Mia Deaton, Talia Deaton and Kayla Skaggs; and a nephew, Christian Skaggs.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Contributions are suggested to Forward Together, c/o Porter Memorial Baptist Church, 4300 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington, KY 40515 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.



Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

