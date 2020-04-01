Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Galvin Castille. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Galvin Castille, 91, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Helmwood Health Care in Elizabethtown.



Darlene accepted Christ as her savior at the age of 10 and was baptized at Leitchfield Baptist Church. The thought that gave her the most joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were being brought up in Christian homes. She worked with the youth of Severns Valley Baptist Church for several years. Later in life, she enjoyed working with senior citizens at St. James Catholic Church. Her favorite bible verse was John 3:16.



She will be best remembered as the "Witch of Morningside," serving hot chocolate and candy apples to all the little ghosts and goblins on Halloween.



She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Vernon R. Galvin and Harry S. Castille; her parents, Homer and Elizabeth Benningfield Sr.; a brother, Homer Benningfield Jr.; and a grandson, Joshua Castille.



Darlene is survived by four sons, Dr. Ron (Sandy) Galvin, John (Judy) Galvin, Don (Marianne) Galvin and Lon (Linda) Galvin; her Louisiana family, Dr. Dorothy Castille, Dr. Tom (Celeste) Castille, Harriet Castille, Mike (Mary) Castille, Angie (Scott Sutton) Castille and Joseph Castille; 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Barbara Ashley and Paul Daughtery.



Cremation was chosen by Darlene. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hand of Hope or St. Vincent de Paul.



