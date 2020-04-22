Darlene Lorraine Bruntz, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of St. Louis, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by a son, Matt Gandy; and her father, Matthew DeLarber.
Survivors include two sons, David (Lori) Gandy of Elizabethtown and Mike (Stephanie) Gandy of Illinois; a sister, Gerrie Burgan of Missouri; and five grandchildren, Cortney, Casey, Jaron, Shayne and Ashley.
Her wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020