Darlene Routon Crain, 71, of Glendale, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her home after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October 2019.
Darlene was born Friday, Feb. 13, 1948, in Waterford and grew up in Colesburg.
She was a 1966 graduate of North Hardin High School and a 1967 graduate of Jefferson County School of Practical Nursing as an LPN. She went to work at Hardin Memorial Hospital until she married Norman Crain, divorced in 1993, in 1971 and moved to Brunswick, Georgia. She worked as a nurse in Brunswick until they moved back to Hardin County in 1974. She retired from HMH in 2008 after 34 years of service. Darlene was a member of Cecilia Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Alene Routon; her brother, Donnie; and two brothers-n-law, Bobby Stilwell and Ernest "Pee Willy" Formhals.
She is survived by her two children, Judith Alison Crain and Matthew Lee (Rebecca) Crain; and four grandchildren who she adored, Zachary Taylor, Taylor Lee, Alexander William and Samuel John Crain. She also is survived by eight siblings, Joyce Stilwell, Claud (Becky) Routon, Wanda Formhals, Glenda (Don) Patterson, Frankie (Buddy) Evans, David Routon, Donna McMillen and Terri Routon; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A celebration of life service will is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Cecilia Baptist Church. The church will provide a meal immediately following.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to pancreatic cancer research via Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 1, 2020