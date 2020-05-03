Darrell Wayne Underwood, 56, of Buffalo, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Marion County in a car accident.
Darrell was born July 29, 1963 in LaRue County to the late Bruce Earl and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood.
He was a Baptist by faith and a farmer. He loved the outdoors and working on his farm.
In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by a son, Jacob Wayne Underwood; a sister, Wilma Sims; a brother, Tony Earl Underwood; and a special nephew, Anthony Wayne Underwood.
He is survived by two sons, Lucas Wade Underwood of Buffalo and Timmy Earl Stephens of Greensburg; a daughter, Amy Katheryn Underwood of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Bruce Wayne Underwood, Logan Carter Russell, Alice Grace Russell and Melanie Kay Stephens; a brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Underwood of Buffalo; and six sisters, Joyce Underwood of Campbellsville, Kay Ehlers of Louisville, Barbara (John) Williams of Central City, Sandy Underwood of Henderson, Pamela Mardeney of Baldwin, Maryland, and Janet Underwood of Magnolia.
In keeping with Darrell's wishes, cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 4, 2020