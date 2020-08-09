David Alton "Dave" Garrison, 66, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a native of Jefferson County and retired from Akebono. He loved to fish and do handyman work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Alton and Irene Goodman Garrison.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Teresa Nash Garrison; two daughters, Megan (Erik) Meyerhoffer of Bloomington, Indiana; and Miranda Garrison of Elizabethtown; and a granddaughter, Peema Meyerhoffer.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug 13, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions at gofundme.com
account called fundraiser for Teresa and Miranda Garrison.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.