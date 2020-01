David A. Lee Jr., 45, of Morgantown, formerly of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.He was an employee of Foundation Concrete in Bowling Green and a former sergeant with the Buffalo Fire Department after 20 years of service, retiring in 2014.David was preceded in death by his father, David "Tony" Lee Sr.He is survived by a daughter, Sydney Lee of Magnolia; a son, Hayden Lee of Magnolia; his mother, Polly Forns of Elizabethtown; a sister, April (Bruce) Brown of Buffalo; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Corinth Cemetery.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.