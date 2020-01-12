David A. Lee Jr.

Service Information
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY
42748
(270)-358-4151
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
View Map
Obituary
David A. Lee Jr., 45, of Morgantown, formerly of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was an employee of Foundation Concrete in Bowling Green and a former sergeant with the Buffalo Fire Department after 20 years of service, retiring in 2014.

David was preceded in death by his father, David "Tony" Lee Sr.

He is survived by a daughter, Sydney Lee of Magnolia; a son, Hayden Lee of Magnolia; his mother, Polly Forns of Elizabethtown; a sister, April (Bruce) Brown of Buffalo; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Corinth Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 13, 2020
