David Allen Higdon, 64, of Clarkson, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
He was born Jan. 28, 1955, in Leitchfield.
He was a lifelong farmer and a factory worker. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Grayson County Cattleman's Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ida Stinson Higdon; three brothers, Walter, Rayburn and Carlie Higdon; and his mother-in-law, Harlene Sego.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Sego Higdon; two brothers, Roger Higdon (Patty) and Milburn Higdon (Burnetta); a special sister-in-law, Karen Haycraft (James); his father-in-law, Carlos Sego; a niece, Cathy Riggs (Johnathan); a nephew, Eddie Higdon (Susan); and great nieces and nephews: Laurel, Leanne, Lila, Luke, Layna, Levi and Waylon.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Monday, July 22, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson with Bro. Sean MItchell officiating, Burial follows in Millerstown Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. CDT Sunday at the funeral home. A prayer service is at 6 p.m. CDT Sunday with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 20, 2019