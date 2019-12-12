David Allen Skaggs, 70, of Hollywood, California, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.



He worked in payroll at Sheppard and Mullin Law firm in Los Angeles for more than 30 years. David will be remembered as a thoughtful, kind-hearted and generous son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Della Jean Skaggs; a brother, Phil Skaggs; and a niece, Brandy Skaggs.



Survivors include a sister, Linda Galvin (Lon) of Elizabethtown; a brother, Gary Skaggs of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Melissa Skaggs of Hot Springs, Arkansas; four nephews, Mark Galvin, Mitchell Galvin, Erik Skaggs and Casey Skaggs; three nieces, Amanda Skaggs, Carly Skaggs and Amber Hazelton; a special friend, Helga Grunow; and his dog, Charlie.



A private memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the home of his sister, Linda. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Arrangements were entrusted to Hollywood Forever Funeral Home. Local arrangements were entrusted to Sheila Gosa, funeral director.

