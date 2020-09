Or Copy this URL to Share

David Anthony Duperron, 30, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at University Hospital in Louisville.



Survivors include his parents, Karyn and Paul Duperron; a daughter, Scarlett Duperron; and a son, Salvatore Duperron.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg with burial in Cap Anderson Cemetery in Brandenburg.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.



