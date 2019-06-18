David Benedict "Benny" Hartlage

David Benedict "Benny" Hartlage, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Willings Hartlage; a son, D.J. Hartlage; a daughter, Marybeth Vittitow; and six grandchildren.

A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Terry Langford officiating.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 19, 2019
