David Benedict "Benny" Hartlage, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Willings Hartlage; a son, D.J. Hartlage; a daughter, Marybeth Vittitow; and six grandchildren.
A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Terry Langford officiating.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 19, 2019