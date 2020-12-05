1/1
David Bewley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bewley, 82, of Vine Grove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Bewley was a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church in Cecilia and he had served on the Nolin RECC board of advisors. He was a dairy farmer for 55 years, avid tractor puller for 50 years and he was known as "Daddy David" by the children at Sunny Hill Child Care Center for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Josephine Bewley; and a brother, Danny Bewley.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Brenda Bewley of Vine Grove; three children, Davie Keith Bewley and his wife, Melinda, of Vine Grove, Phillip Bewley and his wife, Julie, of Elizabethtown and Kelly Mooney and her husband, Scott, of Vine Grove; six grandchildren, six grandchildren, Sara (J.J.), Corey (Tracy), Paige (Austin), Payton, Heather and Hannah; six great-grandchildren, Janie, Celia, Brady, JR, Avery, Hadley; and a host of friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Bewley will be private because of the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the commonwealth of Kentucky.

Friends and extended family can drive thru Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens and pass by the family at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, to show their support to the family, no one will be able to get out of their cars.

Donations can be made to the Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church Children's Ministry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved