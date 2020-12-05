David Bewley, 82, of Vine Grove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Bewley was a member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church in Cecilia and he had served on the Nolin RECC board of advisors. He was a dairy farmer for 55 years, avid tractor puller for 50 years and he was known as "Daddy David" by the children at Sunny Hill Child Care Center for 32 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Josephine Bewley; and a brother, Danny Bewley.



Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Brenda Bewley of Vine Grove; three children, Davie Keith Bewley and his wife, Melinda, of Vine Grove, Phillip Bewley and his wife, Julie, of Elizabethtown and Kelly Mooney and her husband, Scott, of Vine Grove; six grandchildren, six grandchildren, Sara (J.J.), Corey (Tracy), Paige (Austin), Payton, Heather and Hannah; six great-grandchildren, Janie, Celia, Brady, JR, Avery, Hadley; and a host of friends.



Graveside services for Mr. Bewley will be private because of the governor's mandate and pending steps to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the commonwealth of Kentucky.



Friends and extended family can drive thru Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens and pass by the family at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, to show their support to the family, no one will be able to get out of their cars.



Donations can be made to the Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church Children's Ministry.



