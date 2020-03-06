Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David "Davy" Clater. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM home of Karen Reid 12612 Chesapeake Bay Drive Louisville , KY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

David Henry Solomon Clater, 27, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020.



He was born Feb. 22, 1993, to David Clater and Rose (Clater) Hall.



As a young boy, David enjoyed football and riding his bike with his brother. He attended Seneca High School and graduated in the spring of 2011. While in school, he developed a love for music. He was in SHS marching band and was an avid drummer. One of his favorite things to do on the weekend was to "jam" with his dad and friends. His heart was forever given to music as it brought him great joy.



David also enjoyed reading the classics, writing and studying all things science. He often was seen looking into the night sky, staring up at the stars and dreaming about the vast universe.



He was a kind-hearted, thoughtful, people-person liked by all who met him. David was a true gift to all those he touched in his lifetime.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Rufus Clater; maternal grandparents, Henry and Frances Gahn; and an aunt, Linda Ammons.



David is survived by his father, David L. Clater; his mother, Rose Hall; a brother, Paul, and sister-in-law, Ashley Clater; and a stepbrother, Matthew Basey. He also is survived by his paternal grandmother, Mary Clater; five aunts, four uncles, four cousins, three nieces, seven nephews and many friends.



