David Dewayne Riggs, 55, of Upton, passed away Friday Nov. 8, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He was born in Sonora to Wallace and Adrinne Riggs. He was a contractor and the owner and operator of Riggs Backhoe Service. He was a long time member of Stoney Point Missionary Baptist Church. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Rebecca Joe Riggs.



He is survived by his loving wife, Shelby Riggs of Upton; two daughters, Casey Marie (David) Haigler of Upton and Jessica Mae Riggs of Upton; a sister, Reba (Eulalio) Garcia of Upton; a brother, Otis Ray (Carolyn) Riggs of Upton; five grandchildren, Lexi "Diamond" Riggs, Kendall Haigler, Acacia Riggs, Kailiana Riggs and Desmond Riggs; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.



The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Brothers Ray Riggs and Dawson Hawkins officiating. Cremation follows the service.



