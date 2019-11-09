David Dewayne Riggs

David Dewayne Riggs, 55, of Upton, passed away Friday Nov. 8, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Sonora to Wallace and Adrinne Riggs. He was a contractor and the owner and operator of Riggs Backhoe Service. He was a long time member of Stoney Point Missionary Baptist Church. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Rebecca Joe Riggs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shelby Riggs of Upton; two daughters, Casey Marie (David) Haigler of Upton and Jessica Mae Riggs of Upton; a sister, Reba (Eulalio) Garcia of Upton; a brother, Otis Ray (Carolyn) Riggs of Upton; five grandchildren, Lexi "Diamond" Riggs, Kendall Haigler, Acacia Riggs, Kailiana Riggs and Desmond Riggs; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Brothers Ray Riggs and Dawson Hawkins officiating. Cremation follows the service.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019
