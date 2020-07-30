1/1
David Edward "Dave" Steadman Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Dave" Edward Steadman Jr., 58, lost his battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Elizabethtown.

He was born July 21, 1962, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Orangeville, Ohio. Dave graduated from Badger High School in 1980, then proudly served 12 years in the U.S. Army. Dave was stationed at Fort Knox and Germany and deployed to Berlin, Germany, and Kuwait, Desert Shield/ Desert Storm. David was a decorated solider with 4 bronze stars. He worked 4 short years at Kentucky Concrete and went on to work 25 at Dana/Metalsa, where he became a tool and die maker and made so many wonderful friends. Dave was a man of few words but showed his love for his family and friends through kind gestures. You always could expect a smile on his face with a witty comment to follow. His hands never were idle; he always found a project to tinker with. He put his heart and soul into everything he did. Family was one of the most important things in his life. Dave was a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother, amazing son, wonderful uncle and a doting grandparent.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Edward Steadman Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Betsy Moffett Steadman; his three sisters, Lisa (Roy) Myers, Rebecca (Dave) Susany and Jenifer Steadman; and many nieces and nephews; his two children, Stephanie Steadman and Joseph Steadman; their mother, Stacie Centers; his three stepchildren, Ashley (Lucas) Deckard, Amber Fleming (Anthony Skaggs) and Austin Alvey; their mother and his wife, Tonia Fleming Steadman; and his three grandchildren, Leeland Deckard, Zaydee Skaggs and Evan Skaggs.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 30 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved