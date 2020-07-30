David "Dave" Edward Steadman Jr., 58, lost his battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Elizabethtown.
He was born July 21, 1962, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Orangeville, Ohio. Dave graduated from Badger High School in 1980, then proudly served 12 years in the U.S. Army. Dave was stationed at Fort Knox and Germany and deployed to Berlin, Germany, and Kuwait, Desert Shield/ Desert Storm. David was a decorated solider with 4 bronze stars. He worked 4 short years at Kentucky Concrete and went on to work 25 at Dana/Metalsa, where he became a tool and die maker and made so many wonderful friends. Dave was a man of few words but showed his love for his family and friends through kind gestures. You always could expect a smile on his face with a witty comment to follow. His hands never were idle; he always found a project to tinker with. He put his heart and soul into everything he did. Family was one of the most important things in his life. Dave was a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother, amazing son, wonderful uncle and a doting grandparent.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Edward Steadman Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Betsy Moffett Steadman; his three sisters, Lisa (Roy) Myers, Rebecca (Dave) Susany and Jenifer Steadman; and many nieces and nephews; his two children, Stephanie Steadman and Joseph Steadman; their mother, Stacie Centers; his three stepchildren, Ashley (Lucas) Deckard, Amber Fleming (Anthony Skaggs) and Austin Alvey; their mother and his wife, Tonia Fleming Steadman; and his three grandchildren, Leeland Deckard, Zaydee Skaggs and Evan Skaggs.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Society
.