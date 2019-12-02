David Eugene Hawkins, 68, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was a member of Grace Heartland, was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Son-hui Hawkins; and his mother, Elaine Wardeska Hawkins.
He is survived by his son, Timothy J. Hawkins (Lori) of St. Petersburg, Florida; two daughters, Carole A. Brown (Leonard) of Elizabethtown and Jennifer J. Fullecido (Chris) of Burlingame, California; his father, Bernard Eugene Hawkins of Ohio; and nine grandchildren, Marquel Brown, Elijah Brown, Brooklyn Brown, Hayden Fullecido, Grace Hawkins, Caleb Hawkins, Graeme Hawkins, Christian Hawkins and Sophia Hawkins.
The funeral is at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Timothy Hawkins officiating. Burial follows at 2:30 p.m. in Lebanon National Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019