Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737

David G. Ware, 65, of Rineyville, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Hopkins County, formerly worked for El Paso County D.A.'s office and Matrix Logistics, and retired from the U.S. Air Force, where he was a veteran of the Vietnam War and the first Desert Storm conflict. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a huge UK fan and a New Orleans Saints fan.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lula Russelburg Ware; four brothers, Billy, Joe, Jimmy and Tommy Ware; and two sisters, Kay Robards and Linda Sumpter.



Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sandra L. Ware; two daughters, Shannon R. Ware and Lyndsey M. Reinert (Jacob), all of Rineyville; two grandchildren, Madyson and Collyn Reinert, the loves of his life; a brother, Danny Ware; three sisters, Wanda Bryan, Brenda Gunn and Carolyn Loughary; and many nieces and nephews.



Burial will be at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the or any veteran association.

