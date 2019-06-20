David G. Ware

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David G. Ware.
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Obituary
Send Flowers

David G. Ware, 65, of Rineyville, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Hopkins County, formerly worked for El Paso County D.A.'s office and Matrix Logistics, and retired from the U.S. Air Force, where he was a veteran of the Vietnam War and the first Desert Storm conflict. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a huge UK fan and a New Orleans Saints fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lula Russelburg Ware; four brothers, Billy, Joe, Jimmy and Tommy Ware; and two sisters, Kay Robards and Linda Sumpter.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Sandra L. Ware; two daughters, Shannon R. Ware and Lyndsey M. Reinert (Jacob), all of Rineyville; two grandchildren, Madyson and Collyn Reinert, the loves of his life; a brother, Danny Ware; three sisters, Wanda Bryan, Brenda Gunn and Carolyn Loughary; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the or any veteran association.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.