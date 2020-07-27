1/1
David Gene Buckles
David Gene Buckles, 73, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He was a native of Hardin County, a member of Gilead Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a farmer who loved goats and cattle.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcella Bright Buckles; his parents, Paul David Buckles and Frances Evelyn Jenkins Buckles; and a sister, Laura Jo Crawley.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Pam Thacker Buckles; a daughter, Alecia Oldham of Elizabethtown; a brother, Dwayne (Mary) Buckles of Lexington; two grandchildren, Alizabeth and Ashtyn Oldham; two nephews, Will and Alex Buckles; and a niece, C.J. Buckles.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Luke Hines officiating.

Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
