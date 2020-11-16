1/1
David L. Catlett
David L. Catlett, 87, of Elizabethtown, a native of LaRue County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was retired from Gates Rubber Company and a former auctioneer with Knight's Real Estate and Auction Company, an Army veteran, a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church, Hodgenville Masonic Lodge and president of North Central Kentucky Coon Hunters Club.

David was preceded in death by his first wife, Mar­lene Buckley Catlett; his parents, Edd and Cynthia Mather Catlett; five sisters, Gladys Maier, Catherine LeGrande, Evelyn McCubbin, Lorena Russell and Betty Rose; and five brothers, Raymond, Jim Henry, Arvil, Lloyd and Harding Catlett.

He is survived by his wife, Gerrie Catlett; a daughter, Tracey (Allen) Stanton; two sons, Robert T. (LaDonna) Catlett and Bart (Candace Payne) Catlett; a stepson, Jeff Pfeiffer of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Teri (James) Routt of Elizabethtown; a brother, John (Bernice) Catlett; three grandchildren, Whitney Stanton, Brock Catlett and Bailee Henderson; six stepgrandchildren, Candace Sherrard, Alanna (Mike) Hastey, Bryle Holbert, Joe Pfeiffer, Leslie McMichael and Brandon Routt; five great-grandchildren, Daloza, Latasia, Kam, Khia and Tristen.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Billy Curle officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park Cemetery.

The funeral will be streamed live on Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
