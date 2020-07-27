1/
David Laurence
David Laurence, 65, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by his family in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Kim Laurence; and his three children, Jeremy, Nicholas (Brandi) and Heather (Keith.) He also was blessed with 15 grandchildren, Megan, Zachary, Grace, Alyssa, Abigail, Tyler, Sophie, Maddie, Marin, Alexander, Constance, Levi, Jeremiah, Gabriella and Titus.

A celebration of life service is at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at New Hope Community Church, 34 Dee St. in Elizabethtown. All are welcome.

Visitation begins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.

The family humbly invites you to make a donation in David's name to Hosparus Health or Clarity Solutions For Women.

Be respectful of our elderly guests by wearing a protective mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:30 PM
New Hope Community Church
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
New Hope Community Church
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
God grant peace and comfort to Kim and the family. Thinking of you.
Peggy LaRue
Friend
