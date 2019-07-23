David Lee Butler

Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY
42784
(270)-369-7444
David Lee Butler, 56, of Sonora, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Buffalo, Kentucky.

He was born in Indianapolis. He was a house painter.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Butler Jr.; stepfather, Stanley Miller; and a brother, Gary Butler.

He is survived by his father, Eugene Butler of Eliza­bethtown; his mother, Barbara Miller of Upton; four daughters, Amber Clark of Sonora, Ashley Fletcher of Hodgenville, Laura Fletcher of Hodgenville and Jennifer Butler of Hodgenville; three sisters, Jeannie Hodges of Upton, Debra Riggs of Hodgenville and Carol Vincent of Mount Wash­ington; two brothers, Rick Butler of Louisville and Jack Miller of Upton; a half-brother, Charles Butler of Indianapolis; a half-sister, Angie Butler of Indianapolis; three grandchildren; and a close friend, Debra Moore of Sonora.

A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise on July 24, 2019
