David Lee Butler, 56, of Sonora, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Buffalo, Kentucky.
He was born in Indianapolis. He was a house painter.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Butler Jr.; stepfather, Stanley Miller; and a brother, Gary Butler.
He is survived by his father, Eugene Butler of Elizabethtown; his mother, Barbara Miller of Upton; four daughters, Amber Clark of Sonora, Ashley Fletcher of Hodgenville, Laura Fletcher of Hodgenville and Jennifer Butler of Hodgenville; three sisters, Jeannie Hodges of Upton, Debra Riggs of Hodgenville and Carol Vincent of Mount Washington; two brothers, Rick Butler of Louisville and Jack Miller of Upton; a half-brother, Charles Butler of Indianapolis; a half-sister, Angie Butler of Indianapolis; three grandchildren; and a close friend, Debra Moore of Sonora.
A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 24, 2019