David Lee Denham
David Lee Denham, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Wilmington, Ohio, and retired from Flint Group Pigments. He was of strong Baptist faith and was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed bass fishing with family and the ocean. He had a photographic memory, loved television and was an all-around news junky. He loved a good deal and pinching pennies.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Linda Newhart Denham; and his parents, Duel L. and Doris Ray Denham.

Survivors include two sons, Chris (Feleshia) Denham and Seth Denham, all of Elizabethtown; a granddaughter, Emily Denham, whom he was very proud of; and four special nieces and nephews, Hannah and Heather Mooney and Cameron and Millicent Horn.

A private graveside service is Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Dr. Curtis Woods officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the charity of your choice.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens
