David Lee Fendley, 73, of Shepherdsville, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.



Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Fendley; three children, Julie White, Becky Snyder and Cora Jean Fendley; a stepson J.R. Cox; and five grandchildren.



A Masonic ceremony is at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

