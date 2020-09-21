1/1
David Lee Turner Sr.
David Lee Turner Sr., 70, of Radcliff, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

He was a retired U.S. Army master sergeant. David also was retired from Insight Cable. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church where he was in charge of media and served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Chi Turner of Radcliff; a son, David Turner Jr. and his wife, Juniaty of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter, Yolanda Turner of Nashville, Tennessee; and a grandson, Oliver Turner.

The funeral is at noon Tuesday, Sept. 29, at New Life Baptist Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Hyuk Lee officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 21 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
