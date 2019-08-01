David Mark Farris

Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
David Mark Farris, 63, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Dearborn, Michigan, and drove for 30 years for DART, where he won several awards for safe driving and the 3 million mile award and he never had an accident in 45 years of driving. He was a kind and generous man, who would give the shirt off his back to a stranger and was loved by many. He loved birds and his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Samuel Edward Farris; and a sister, Bonnie Mills.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Tracey Jean Farris; five children, Heather (Richard) Yates of Upton, Shawn (Darvin) Ellis of Elizabethtown, Steven (Jaclyn) Bowling of Cecilia, Cammie Wright (Daniel) Burrell of Hodgenville and Jeff Miles of Sonora; two brothers, Gary Farris of Illinois and Kevin Farris of Elizabethtown; his mother, Ann Farris of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Sandy Davis of Radcliff and Karen O'Connell of Elizabethtown; 20 grandchildren, Olivia, Bryson, Robert, Shelbie (Eli), Jon, Jeana (Aaron), Angel, Savannah, Steven Jr., Joseph, Emmaleigh, Haley, Faith, Wyatt, Michael, Gunner, River, Fisher, Scout and Hunter; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with June Tysick officiating.

Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019
