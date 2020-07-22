David Michael Roslon, 53, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home.



He was a graduate of North Hardin High School and the University of Kentucky and was a retired high school band director.



He was preceded in death by his father, William Charles Roslon Sr.; and a brother, William Charles Roslon, Jr.



Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Roslon of Radcliff; an aunt, Edith Harring; two uncles, Arnold Roberts and William Roberts; two nieces, Danielle Bradley and Kristina (Chris) Del Rosario; and many cousins.



A time of gathering is from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday July 27, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.







