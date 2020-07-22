1/
David Michael Roslon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Michael Roslon, 53, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home.

He was a graduate of North Hardin High School and the University of Kentucky and was a retired high school band director.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Charles Roslon Sr.; and a brother, William Charles Roslon, Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Roslon of Radcliff; an aunt, Edith Harring; two uncles, Arnold Roberts and William Roberts; two nieces, Danielle Bradley and Kristina (Chris) Del Rosario; and many cousins.

A time of gathering is from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday July 27, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved