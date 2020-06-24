David Russell Clere
David Russell Clere, 79, of Radcliff, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 1, 1941, in New Albany, Indiana. A 1959 graduate of New Albany High School, David attended Georgetown College and earned a master's degree and doctorate at Indiana University. He taught high school and college science and math. He started his college teaching career at Illinois State University and went on to teach at several other schools, including Indiana University Southeast and Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. His passion was teaching geography and geology. Described by former students as having a gentle, patient spirit, he also displayed these qualities in his daily life. He was slow to anger, usually accepting each day with grace. He loved his family and his church friends. From his childhood at First Baptist Church in New Albany to Mill Creek Baptist Church in Radcliff, church always was an important part of David's life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Clere; and his parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Shrader Clere.

David is survived by five sons, Edward (Amy) of New Albany, Raymond of Georgetown, Daniel (Jodi) of Asheville, North Carolina, Joseph (Leah) of Minneapolis and Jacob (Su) of Yangon, Myanmar; a stepson, Bruce Sanders of Lexington; seven grandchildren, John, Hannah, Solaris, Perrin, Banyan, True and William; two brothers, Thomas (Dee) of Faison, North Carolina, and Robert of New York City; a niece, Sarah (Tom) of Charleston, South Carolina; and a nephew, Herbert of Durham, North Carolina.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove, followed by a private graveside service and interment in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

A celebration of life in the New Albany area will be announced at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Falls of the Ohio Foundation, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, IN 47129-3148; or the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana, Kosair Charities Centre, 982 Eastern Pkwy., Louisville, KY 40217-1566.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
