David Shafter Watts, 62, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was a 1975 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and a construction worker.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Eugene Watts; and his parents, Shafter and Margie V. Watts.
He is survived by his sons, David J. Watts of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tyler Watts of Chesapeake, Virginia; a grandson, Kayleb Watts of Chesapeake, Virginia; two siblings, Cherie (Gordon) Mingus of Elizabethtown and Mark Watts of Charleston, Indiana; three nieces and and two nephews.
Cremation has been chosen by the family.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 105 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019