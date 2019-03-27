David Wayne Carroll

David Wayne Carroll, 57, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Hardin County and was retired from Elizabethtown Public Works and Elizabethtown Board of Education, where he was a custodian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harvey and Helen Lee Slinker Carroll; and a sister, Sandy Carley.

Survivors include two daughters, Lakota and Shayla Carroll, both of Elizabethtown; a sister, Judy Shields of Louisville; a brother, James Michael (Kathy) Carroll of Radcliff; two grandchildren, Everleigh Johnson and Anastasia Carroll; two nieces, Heather (Chris) Keith and Michelle Carroll; a great-niece, Aayilah; and a great-nephew, Aden Keith.

The funeral is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019
