David Wayne Carroll, 57, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
|
He was a native of Hardin County and was retired from Elizabethtown Public Works and Elizabethtown Board of Education, where he was a custodian.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harvey and Helen Lee Slinker Carroll; and a sister, Sandy Carley.
Survivors include two daughters, Lakota and Shayla Carroll, both of Elizabethtown; a sister, Judy Shields of Louisville; a brother, James Michael (Kathy) Carroll of Radcliff; two grandchildren, Everleigh Johnson and Anastasia Carroll; two nieces, Heather (Chris) Keith and Michelle Carroll; a great-niece, Aayilah; and a great-nephew, Aden Keith.
The funeral is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Visitation is from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019