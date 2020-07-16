1/1
David Wayne Crowe
David Wayne Crowe, 67, of Elizabethtown, peacefully passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

David was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He worked for E-town Paving, was then owner of David's Sealing and Paving and had a career in truck driving before retiring. He also was an avid fisherman and UK fan, who also enjoyed boating, playing cards, dominoes and board games with his family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Brenda, for the last eight years. Mr. Crowe served the Lord at Severns Valley Baptist Church, where he attended Carmen Adwell's Sunday school class and volunteered at Warm Blessings. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him and will rest in eternal peace.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Eula Jean Crowe.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Crowe; three children, Trina Warden (Jimmy), Amberly Jones and Patrick Crowe; two stepchildren, Robert Johnson and Amanda Johnson; a foster son, Isaac Gayle Eddy; seven grandchildren, Allyson Copeland, Madelyn Copeland, Keilyn Jones, Trent Warden and Camden, Barton and Brayden Crowe; his stepmother Carol Crowe; two brothers, Mark Crowe (Libbi) and Billy Crowe; a sister, Marsha Bledsoe (Jeff); an uncle Frankie and aunt Bonnie Crowe; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

The family will have a private service.

The family requests donations be made to Warm Blessings or Severns Valley Baptist Church


Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
July 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I enjoyed working with David and him occasionally coming by the quarry to get rock.
Donna McCorkle
Friend
