David Wayne VanMeter, 63, of Louisville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.



Survivors include two brothers, James and John; a sister, Barbara Lewis; and his companion, Dorothy Peters.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with burial in Providence Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday at the funeral home.

